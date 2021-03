The Portage Health Foundation is taking proposals for grants with a maximum award of $3,000.

Proposals are open to any 501c3 non–profit organization or local unit of government in Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw or Ontonagon county.

Applications are due on April 16th and will be awarded on May 7th

If you are interested in applying, you can call 906-523-5920 or by emailing info@phfgive.org.