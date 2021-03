The oldest returnable can drive in the state of Michigan, going on 102 years are raising money to further clean up “Lake Side Park” for the better.

This summer, the lions club will start another year of raising money, starting May 22nd. The can drive will be held at Lake Side Park. A round up campaign will be held in July, the first Money after the 4th. This allows shoppers to make a donation towards renovation on Lake Side Park.