MARQUETTE, Mich. — The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team opens their 2021 spring campaign this weekend with a pair of Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) matches on the road.

Friday VS. Grand Valley State

Live stats: https://nmuwildcats.com/links/i2s044

Video: https://nmuwildcats.com/links/t24wlw

Sunday VS. Davenport

Live stats: https://nmuwildcats.com/sports/wsoc/2020-21/boxscores/20210321_jscn.xml

Video: https://nmuwildcats.com/links/xrmwq5

A NEW ERA

Jon Sandoval is entering his first season as the Head Women’s Soccer Coach at NMU.

Sandoval is familiar to the Wildcats as he previously served as an assistant coach for the men’s soccer team from July 2018 until being named the Head Coach of the women’s team in February 2020.

RETURNERS

Assists leader Caroline Halonen is back with the Wildcats as well as Rachael Erste who scored multiple goals, including a game-winner, last season.

The team returns 14 players total from the 2019 roster. Several returners have valuable experience as 10 played in at least 14 contests last season.

GLIAC PRESEASON POLL

NMU was projected to finish No. 9 in conference play in the GLIAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

The Wildcats earned 24 points in the poll and were slotted one point below eighth.

NMU VERSUS GRAND VALLEY

GVSU holds a 29-2-1 overall mark against NMU on the pitch. The teams last faced off in the 2019 GLIAC Tournament where the Lakers earned a 5-1 victory in the first round.

The Wildcats’ goal in that game was the first scored against GVSU by a GLIAC team all season.

NMU VERSUS DAVENPORT

The Panthers come with a 2-0-1 all-time record over NMU. Last season Davenport defeated the Wildcats in a 3-2 clash in Marquette.