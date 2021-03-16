PREVIEW: Tech Men’s Basketball plays Truman in Region Championship

Courtesy of MTU Huskies

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech men’s basketball advanced to the NCAA Division II Midwest Region Championship with a win over Southern Indiana 81-69 in the semifinals Sunday night. The No. 2 seed Huskies will face No. 1 seed Truman Tuesday, March 16 at 8 p.m. EST in Evansville, Indiana at Ford Center. Fans can tune in to Mix 93.5 with the voice of the Huskies Mitch Lake or watch online on the GLVC sports network. If the Huskies win, they will advance to the Division II Elite Eight for the first time in program history.

The Huskies are making their second straight NCAA postseason appearance and are in the region finals for the first time since 2013-14. GLIAC player of the year Owen White leads the team with 21.4 points per game. The Junior ranks 18th among Division II athletes in the category. White has been in double figures in all 20 games started this winter and was also a GLIAC all-defensive team selection.

All-GLIAC first team guard Dawson Bilski continues to get better each week. The Powers, Michigan native scored 26 points against Purdue Northwest in the GLIAC quarterfinals and had 17 points last time out against Southern Indiana.

Last season, Michigan Tech’s postseason dreams were cut short due to COVID-19 health concerns after they won the GLIAC Championship against Northwood. This year, the Huskies were runners up in the GLIAC tournament but bounced back in the NCAA Semifinals in Southern Indiana’s home gymnasium.

SUNDAY RECAP: Tech dominated both ends of the floor to knock off No. 3 seed Southern Indiana 81-69 late Sunday night. White led the way with 24 points and shot 7-for-11. Trent Bell picked up a double-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and Carter Johnston passed seven assists for MTU. Bilski hit three triples and grabbed four rebounds to end with 17 points. The Huskies also received meaningful contributions off the bench from TeeAaron Powell and Tyler Robarge.

Tech shot 55.8-percent overall and led 38-25 at halftime. The Huskies limited Screaming Eagles top scorer Josh Price to just nine points.

SCOUTING THE BULLDOGS: The Truman State Men’s Basketball team kept its season going with an 82-63 win over Ashland in the NCAA Regional semifinal (round of 32). Turner Scott led the way with 19 points, hitting four times from downtown, Masen Miller racked up 18 with six triples. For the game Truman shot 15-25 from downtown, and 28-53 overall from the field. It was the first Bulldogs NCAA Tournament win since the 1999 Final Four run.

The Bulldogs are ranked No. 7 in the nation and hold a 19-2 overall record (18-1 GLVC). Truman State was upset 75-73 against University of Indianapolis in the first round of the GLVC Tournament but gained entrance to the NCAA tournament with an at-large bid.

Truman State averages 78.1 point per game and hold opponents to 68.1 points. The Bulldogs excel with a 50.1-percent overall shooting percentage, including nearly 40-percent from deep. They also average 33.1 rebounds and 15.4 assists per outing. Jeff Horner is in his third season as head coach. He came to Truman after four-years at University of North Dakota as assistant coach.

ALL-GLIAC RECOGNITION: White and Bilski were named all-conference by the GLIAC on Saturday. White was also GLIAC player of the year after leading the GLIAC in scoring with 20.9 points per game. He ranks No. 24 in Division II in the category. An offensive juggernaut, White has two 30-plus point games and has scored at least 14 points in all 20 starts this season. He has been GLIAC player of the week three times and is all-GLIAC first team and all-GLIAC defensive team as well

Bilski garnered all-GLIAC second team honors and has started all 21 games. Bilski ranks third on the squad in scoring (11.6 ppg). He also grabs 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and passes 1.6 assists. Bilski scored a season high 26 points over Purdue Northwest in the GLIAC quarterfinal and shot 8-for-14.