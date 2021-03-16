Armed Standoff In Negaunee Ends With Arrest

Things went sideways today when officers tried to execute a felony arrest warrant on a female occupant at a Negaunee home.

Upon arrival, officers were met by a male subject brandishing a weapon through a window.

The troopers on scene positively identified the male subject as also having a felony arrest warrant.

Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio said “The troopers backed off of the scene, set up a perimeter, and contacted our emergency support team, as well as hometown security team, and UPSET detectives. Through some excellent police work by our troopers on the scene, they were able to establish a phone contact with the subject in the garage and talk him down peacefully. He came out with his hands up with no firearm.”

The female subject was later located in the area and arrested without incident.