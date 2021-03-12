Whitmer Signs Billion Dollar COVID relief Bill into Law, and Vetoes more than $1 Billion in GOP-Backed Deals

Governor Whitmer signed off on a $2.4 billion in COVID–19 relief funding bill. This bill includes a $2.25 per hour wage increase for direct care workers, $283 million in federal emergency rental assistance, up to $110 million for vaccine administration and up to $555 million for testing and tracing, state officials said, while vetoing $650 million after Republicans didn’t negotiate with her.

This relief bill includes $55 million to help small businesses impacted by COVID–19 and grants of up to $20,000 will be made available to small businesses across the state that need support this winter, in which Representative Markkanen is in support of.

The governor has also signed the bipartisan Senate Bill 604, that will further extend unemployment benefits for Michigan residents who have lost work. Senate Bill 604 was sponsored by Senator Curtis Hertel