U.P. law enforcement in support of Senator Ed McBroom in Security Transport Officer Legislation Bill

5 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

U.P law enforcement is joining Senator Ed McBroom in support of proposed security transport officer legislation.

This bill would provide an alternative way to transport individuals with severe mental illness for involuntary hospitalization.

 

“Each transport takes two officers from local agencies and often requires paying them overtime.  It leaves departments short–staffed, overworked, and vulnerable to emergencies.” – McBroom

Joining Senator McBroom in the fight to pass this bill are Delta county Sheriff Edward Oswald along with Escanaba, Chief of Police Rob LaMarche.

This bill is currently set before the Senate Health Policy and the Human Services Committee for further consideration.

