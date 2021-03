There is a partial closure of the Mackinac Bridge due to high winds this morning. The national weather service has issued a gale warning for the Straights of Mackinac until 7 p.m. Winds up to 50 miles per hour are expected in the area.

According to an Michigan Department of Transportation release at 8 a.m. no high profile vehicles will be permitted to cross. Only cars, vans and empty pickup trucks will allowed access.