Federal Funding to Further Optimize Michigan Technological University Intelligently Operating Vehicles Research

5 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

 

U.S. Senator Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow welcomed $4,000,000 in federal funding awarded to the Michigan Technological University to continue their ongoing effects in further advancing self–driving and self–operating vehicles.

According to Senator Peters, Chairman of the Commerce Subcommittee of Surface Transportation, Maritime, Freight, and Ports, “Michigan workers, manufacturers and universities are the best in the world and continue to lead the development of next generation vehicles.”

Michigan Technological University is in partnership with General Motors (GM), the American Center of Mobility and Stellantis to further optimize and create more intelligently operating vehicles.

