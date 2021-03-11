Expanded Marquette County COVID-19 vaccine availability

4 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Beginning tomorrow, any Marquette County resident age 16 and older can register for a COVID–19 vaccine appointment.

According to a Marquette County Health Department release, officials will continue to focus on vaccination scheduling for those in previously approved priority groups.

Registration is available on the web at www.mqthealth.org or by calling (906) 475–7847 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information visit our website abc10 u p dot com.

More Stories

Marquette City Police Department Announce Two Promotions

5 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Federal Funding to Further Optimize Michigan Technological University Intelligently Operating Vehicles Research

5 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Two Children Injured In Sledding Accident

6 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

2020 Officer of the Year

6 hours ago Ronnie Das

Art Submission Deadline Approaching

12 hours ago Roy Buck

Partial closure of Mackinac Bridge due to high winds

15 hours ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

Mountaineers roll past Patriots, 72-45

17 mins ago David Cesefske

PREVIEW: Tech opens WCHA playoffs at Bemidji State

2 hours ago David Cesefske

PREVIEW: NCAA Tournament Region Semifinal

2 hours ago David Cesefske

Expanded Marquette County COVID-19 vaccine availability

4 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Marquette City Police Department Announce Two Promotions

5 hours ago Jeremy Skiba