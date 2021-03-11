Expanded Marquette County COVID-19 vaccine availability

Beginning tomorrow, any Marquette County resident age 16 and older can register for a COVID–19 vaccine appointment.

According to a Marquette County Health Department release, officials will continue to focus on vaccination scheduling for those in previously approved priority groups.

Registration is available on the web at www.mqthealth.org or by calling (906) 475–7847 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

