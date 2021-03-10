Women’s Soccer Begins Season Ninth in GLIAC Poll

Courtesy: NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team is ranked No. 9 in the 2021 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches’ (GLIAC) Poll, the league announced Wednesday.

NMU finished in the ninth slot in the GLIAC poll with 24 points. They were one point shy of landing in eighth place with Parkside taking that spot with 25 points.

The Wildcats return 14 players from last year’s roster. Of those 14 student-athletes, 10 saw action in at least 14 games in 2019.

Last season’s assists leader Caroline Halonen returns for her junior season after finished with two goals, including a game-winner, and five assists during the 2019 campaign. The other multiple goal scorer from the 2019 team who returns is junior Rachael Erste. She contributed two goals with one being a game-winner.

The Wildcats finished the 2019 season with a 5-13 overall record, the best for NMU since 2015, and a 2-7 GLIAC mark. The Wildcats advanced to the GLIAC Tournament where they fell to Grand Valley State in the first round.

The Jon Sandoval era of NMU women’s soccer begins Friday, March 19 at Grand Valley State in a 4 p.m. match. The first Wildcat home game of 2021 will take place Sunday, March 28 at 4 p.m. when the team hosts the rival Huskies of Michigan Tech.