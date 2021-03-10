West End Winter Wonderland CANCELLED

6 hours ago ABC 10

Ishpeming MI – Due to the drastic melt in snow pack and rain the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce is cancelling the West End Winter Wonderland schedule for this Saturday, March 13 at Al Quaal Recreation Area.

Rain and melting snow has flooded the bottom of the sledding hill behind Birchview School and several bare patches of ground are starting to show through the snow pack across the Al Quaal venue.

“We were really looking forward to this event and trying to squeak it in before the end of winter,” said Bob Hendrickson, executive director of the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce. “It looks like Mother Nature had other plans.”

Sledding, snowshoeing and snow sculpting were the activities planned for the fifth annual event and the rapidly melting snow and rain made most of these activities impossible or of poor quality.

The GINCC will plan a make-up event in April.

More Stories

MHSAA Announces Sites, Schedule Details for Winter Indoor Sports Finals

2 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Gladstone Trooper has roots in the community

1 day ago Ronnie Das

Spread Goodness Day

2 days ago Lisa Bowers

Help provided to Marquette County cancer patients

2 days ago Lisa Bowers

U.P. Natives graduate from MSP Academy and will serve in the U.P.

2 days ago Ronnie Das

Lights on for those we’ve lost to COVID-19

2 days ago ABC 10

You may have missed

MHSAA Announces Sites, Schedule Details for Winter Indoor Sports Finals

2 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Keeping it ‘real’ – exclusive interview with local real estate expert

3 hours ago Lisa Bowers

West End Winter Wonderland CANCELLED

6 hours ago ABC 10

Suzanne Sanregret named AD of the Year by NACDA

6 hours ago David Cesefske

Three Earn All-WCHA Team Honors

8 hours ago Connor Sturgill