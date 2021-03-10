West End Winter Wonderland CANCELLED

Ishpeming MI – Due to the drastic melt in snow pack and rain the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce is cancelling the West End Winter Wonderland schedule for this Saturday, March 13 at Al Quaal Recreation Area.

Rain and melting snow has flooded the bottom of the sledding hill behind Birchview School and several bare patches of ground are starting to show through the snow pack across the Al Quaal venue.

“We were really looking forward to this event and trying to squeak it in before the end of winter,” said Bob Hendrickson, executive director of the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce. “It looks like Mother Nature had other plans.”

Sledding, snowshoeing and snow sculpting were the activities planned for the fifth annual event and the rapidly melting snow and rain made most of these activities impossible or of poor quality.

The GINCC will plan a make-up event in April.