Three Earn All-WCHA Team Honors

Courtesy NMU

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Following the conclusion of the regular season, three members of the Northern Michigan University hockey program have been named to All-WCHA teams as announced by the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, Wednesday.

Senior captain Joseph Nardi was named Second-Team All-WCHA as his 28 total points in 2020-21 ranked second in the conference as did his 18 apples. In league contests, the Edmonton, Alberta native was third overall in points with 17, while second in goals (7) and fifth in assists (10). The center continued to make a name for himself at the faceoff circle as he led the conference in total faceoffs won (333).

Andre Ghantous, who led the league in conference points (20) was named to the All-WCHA Third Team. The sophomore out of Glendale, California also tallied the most assists in conference play, posting 14 helpers. In 14 conference games played, Ghantous averaged 1.43 points per game for a league best. He was named WCHA Forward of the Month following his impressive scoring streak over the last few weeks of the regular season. In his final 10 games, Ghantous tallied 16 points off five goals and 11 assists, leading the nation in apples during that stretch.

A mid-year enrollee, Rico DiMatteo joined the team for the latter half of the year, quickly establishing himself as starting netminder. The freshman from Brasher Falls, N.Y., made his collegiate debut on February 2, 2021, picking up an overtime victory at Lake Superior State University. Through nine games played, the rookie boasts a .903 save percentage and a 2.78 goals against average.

The conference also released their All-Academic Team honors, Wednesday afternoon, which included 16 Wildcats.

WCHA All-Academic Team

Vincent De Mey (Jr., F, Los Angeles, Calif.), André Ghantous (So., F, Glendale, Calif.), John Hawthorne (So., G, Chemainus, B.C.), Jett Jungels (R-Fr., F, Edina, Minn.), Nolan Kent (Jr., G, Chestermere, Alta.), Garrett Klee (Jr., F, Morrison, Colo), Griffin Loughran (Jr., F, West Seneca, N.Y.), Joseph Nardi (Sr., F, Edmonton, Alta.), Ben Newhouse (Sr., D, Edina, Minn.), Mason Palmer (So., D, Plymouth, Minn.), Ty Readman (Jr., F, Edmonton, Alta.), John Roberts (So., G, Lansdale, Pa.), Brandon Schultz (Sr., F, Estero, Fla.), Michael Van Unen (So., D, Kamloops,B.C.), AJ Vanderbeck (So., F, Denver, Colo.), Tanner Vescio (So., D, Blaine, Minn.)

The Wildcats open the postseason this coming weekend with a best-of-three series at Bowling Green State University, March 12-14. Puck drop on game one is set for 7:07 p.m.