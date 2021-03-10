Keeping it ‘real’ – exclusive interview with local real estate expert

Housing in Marquette County is becoming increasingly scarce and expensive.

This time last year there were 340 homes available for sale across Marquette County, according to a leading real estate database.

That number has dropped by more than 30 percent.

There are only 201 homes currently for sale – and 96 of those have sales pending. Those numbers include Ishpeming, Negaunee, Gwinn and Marquette.

Stephanie Jones, a local realtor and real estate educator , said this is the lowest inventory she has seen in almost thirty years in the industry.

“And, as such, some people who would be wanting to sell, don’t have a place to move into yet.” Jones said. “So what we are seeing is Marquette really needs some new construction. Unfortunately, with building costs being so high right now, that’s going to take a lot of work on a developers platform in order to bring something new to the market. But that’s what we need most of all right now.”

Jones also serves on the City of Marquette Housing Committee. The public body has been working for over a year to find a solution to the housing gap.

Realtor.com is predicting that nationwide record-high prices will rise up to 5.7 % this year. Mortgage rates that hit historic lows are said to have contributed to the boom.

“Marquette County as a whole offers so much for people that we are seeing people moving here from other areas, especially those that are finding out that they can telecommute,” Jones said. “We have very strong internet. We have fantastic restaurants, both chain and local. And, we have what I call the four-legged stool. Our economy is based on the hospital – being a level two trauma facility. We have a university, and we have both mining and tourism. So all of those combined to make Marquette a really strong micropolitan.”