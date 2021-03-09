Gladstone Trooper has roots in the community

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WBUP) — A Gladstone native is back to serve his hometown.

Earlier this week, the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post welcomed transfer Trooper Cole Tardiff. Trooper Tardiff grew up in Gladstone and graduated from Gladstone High School. He then went to Bay De Noc Community College where he earned an associates degree in criminal justice.

After graduating with the 134th Trooper Recruit School he gained three years of experience at the Iron Mountain Post. Trooper Tardiff has now transferred to the community he grew up in and is ready to serve the local citizens.

Serving the community is a tradition in the Tardiff family, Cole’s dad, Lt. Todd Tardiff, serves in the Delta County Sheriff’s Department.