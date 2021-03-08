WCHA Postseason Begins With Trip To BGSU

25 mins ago Connor Sturgill

Courtesy: Northern Michigan University Athletics

Courtesy: NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. – The field is set and the Northern Michigan University hockey program will face Bowling Green State University on the road for the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Postseason Quarterfinals.

The first two games of the best-of-three series are set for 7:07 p.m. puck drops on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13. A third game, if necessary, will take place at 5:07 p.m. on Sunday, March 14.

AGAINST THE FALCONS

The two teams most recently met in Marquette, Michigan where the Wildcats went 0-1-1 against the Falcons. With a shootout victory in Friday night’s contest, NMU picked up two league points in the weekend series.

Rico DiMatteo registered a career-high 36 saves in his game one shutout, the first of his career, while stopping all six attempts by the opposition in the shootout to grab the extra point.

More Stories

Friday Night Frenzy 3.5.21

3 days ago Connor Sturgill

Eight Recognized As WCHA Scholar-Athletes

4 days ago Connor Sturgill

PREVIEW: Huskies wrap up regular season at MSU

4 days ago David Cesefske

Men’s Soccer Fifth in GLIAC Preseason Poll

5 days ago David Cesefske

MHSAA Announces Revised Format, Finals Site for 2021 Wrestling Tournaments

6 days ago Connor Sturgill

Women’s Basketball Falls in First Round GLIAC Game

6 days ago Connor Sturgill

You may have missed

WCHA Postseason Begins With Trip To BGSU

25 mins ago Connor Sturgill

Lights on for those we’ve lost to COVID-19

1 hour ago ABC 10

Home invasion assault

2 days ago Lisa Bowers

Friday Night Frenzy 3.5.21

3 days ago Connor Sturgill

Updated visitor guidelines at Aspirus Health

3 days ago ABC 10