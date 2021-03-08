U.P. Energy Task force seeks public input

11 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Michigan residents have the opportunity to comment on recommendations drafted by the U.P. Energy Task Force.

The report, which has 16 recommendations, has been two years in the making.

The suggested changes include:

  • Encouraging electric providers to participate in an Upper Peninsula-wide electric plan.
  • Modernize the electrical grid to allow wider use of advanced meter technology.
  • Offer residential programs for energy upgrade grants and early purchase of propane.

The draft report is posted at U.P. Energy Task Force webpage. To comment on the report and recommendations send an email to EGLE-UPEnergy@Michigan.gov.

The Task Force previously approved recommendations on propane availability in the U.P.

