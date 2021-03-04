LSCP Annual Celebration

2 hours ago Ronnie Das

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich (WBUP) — You can help support Economic Development in Marquette County starting Monday, March 8th.

The Lake Superior Community Partnership is hosting its annual celebration virtually this year and the festivities kick off with a week–long online silent auction featuring local restaurants, shops, and some unique donations from community leaders. The annual celebration includes a virtual event on Thursday, March 11th which features distinguished service awards as well as an introduction to the new CEO of LSCP and a farewell to long–time CEO Amy Clickner. The event will also include a virtual networking opportunity that begins after the program on Thursday.

The event is free to attend and all proceeds raised for the event go towards Economic Development in Marquette County.

