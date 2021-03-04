Eight Recognized As WCHA Scholar-Athletes

2 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Courtesy: Northern Michigan University Athletics

Courtesy: NMU

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Eight members of the Northern Michigan University hockey program were named Scholar-Athletes of the year by the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, as announced by the league Thursday. Those recognized include Vincent de Mey, Andre Ghantous, Nolan Kent, Joseph Nardi, Ben Newhouse, Ty Readman, John Roberts and Tanner Vescio.

To be eligible for recognition, an individual must have completed at least one year at their present institution and maintain a grade point average of at least 3.50 for the previous two semesters.

This is the second career scholar-athlete nod for Newhouse, a graduate student with a mathematics focus, and Readman, a junior Financial Management major. Senior captain Nardi, an entrepreneurship major, was honored as WCHA Scholar-Athlete for the third-consecutive year.

More Stories

PREVIEW: Huskies wrap up regular season at MSU

5 hours ago David Cesefske

Men’s Soccer Fifth in GLIAC Preseason Poll

1 day ago David Cesefske

MHSAA Announces Revised Format, Finals Site for 2021 Wrestling Tournaments

2 days ago Connor Sturgill

Women’s Basketball Falls in First Round GLIAC Game

2 days ago Connor Sturgill

Ghantous Recognized As WCHA Forward of the Month

2 days ago Connor Sturgill

Kuhn of Women’s Basketball Earns Third GLIAC North Player of the Week Award

3 days ago Connor Sturgill

You may have missed

Possible COVID-19 exposure at Calumet Youth Hockey Tournament

1 hour ago Ronnie Das

LSCP Annual Celebration

2 hours ago Ronnie Das

Eight Recognized As WCHA Scholar-Athletes

2 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Recap: Huskies handle Davenport 79-52 in Quarterfinal

3 hours ago David Cesefske

Bergman Announces 2021 Congressional Art Competition

4 hours ago ABC 10