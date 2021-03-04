Eight Recognized As WCHA Scholar-Athletes

Courtesy: NMU

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Eight members of the Northern Michigan University hockey program were named Scholar-Athletes of the year by the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, as announced by the league Thursday. Those recognized include Vincent de Mey, Andre Ghantous, Nolan Kent, Joseph Nardi, Ben Newhouse, Ty Readman, John Roberts and Tanner Vescio.

To be eligible for recognition, an individual must have completed at least one year at their present institution and maintain a grade point average of at least 3.50 for the previous two semesters.

This is the second career scholar-athlete nod for Newhouse, a graduate student with a mathematics focus, and Readman, a junior Financial Management major. Senior captain Nardi, an entrepreneurship major, was honored as WCHA Scholar-Athlete for the third-consecutive year.