Calumet hockey identified as possible COVID-19 “super spreader”

Local health officials are warning the community about a possible super–spreader event.

Contact tracing linked a youth hockey tournament in calumet to multiple positive covid–19 tests for players and spectators who were at the calumet colosseum on February 27–th and 28–th.

The Marquette County Health Department and the Western Upper Peninsula Health Dpartment are working with organizers to identify the teams who attended the tournament.

Health experts are recommending that all players, coaches, family members, and spectators quarantine for ten days.

That quarantine time period would go from Monday, March 1st till Thursday, March 11.

Monitor yourself for symptoms and contact your medical provider if you have symptoms.

You can learn the latest about COVID-19 symptoms by going to CDC. gov/ coronavirus.

Residents who attended should also consider getting a COVID–19 test in case they are asymptomatic.