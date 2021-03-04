Bergman Announces 2021 Congressional Art Competition

Last year’s winner from Michigan's First District was Hannah Brewster from Munising High School for her work titled, “Battleship Row.”

Traverse City – Each spring, the Congressional Institute and participating Members of Congress sponsor “An Artistic Discovery,” a nationwide high school visual art competition that recognizes and encourages artistic talent in each Congressional District. Since the pilot competition in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.

The annual Art Competition is open to all high school students currently living in the First District. The winning submission will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year and viewed by visitors and dignitaries from all over the world.

The deadline for all art submissions is April 23rd, and you can read more about the updated rules and procedures here.

Once completed, students must submit the Student Release Form along with a digital copy of their artwork to Bergman.Art@mail.house.gov.

