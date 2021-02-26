Special Teams Proves Difference Maker In Wildcats’ Tilt At MTU

Courtesy: NMU

HOUGHTON, Mich. — The Northern Michigan University hockey team dropped their final road game of the season as they fell 6-1 at Michigan Technological University, Friday night.

The Huskies struck first as a shot hit the inside of DiMatteo’s right pad and trickled over the goal line for the first lamplighter of the night at 5:49 of the opening period.

MTU would score another goal late, a power play tally with 25.8 seconds left in the first period, as the Wildcats found themselves down 2-0 through 20 minutes of play while outshooting the Huskies, 12-10.

Ben Newhouse cut the lead in half as his shot from the point found the back of the net at 8:27 of the second period.

The Huskies scored just over a minute later on the delayed penalty to make it a 3-1 game.

A shorthanded goal for the Huskies extended their lead to 4-1 with four minutes to play in the middle frame.

After two periods of play, the Wildcats continued to hold the narrow advantage in shots, 21-20, but trailing 4-1.

The Huskies scored two more power play tallies in the third period for the 6-1 final.