Wildcat Hockey Concludes Regular Season With Home-And-Home Series

Courtesy: NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University hockey team concludes their regular season this weekend with a home-and-home series against Western Collegiate Hockey Association foe, Michigan Technological University.

Puck drop in Houghton is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26 before the Wildcats return hoem for a 6 p.m. start on Saturday, Feb. 27 as they honor the team’s senior class.

Against the Huskies:

In 163 all-time meetings between the Wildcats and Huskies, NMU holds a narrow edge in wins with a 76-63-14 record.

Their last meeting saw the Huskies take the home-and-home series with Andre Ghantous scoring the lone Wildcat goal of the two-game series.