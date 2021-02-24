Beaumier to host presentation on mine/ worker safety tonight

The Beaumier UP at NMU will host a virtual lecture on worker and mine safety in the Upper Peninsula mining industry featuring Negaunee native Jim Paquette. tonight at 7 p.m. The lecture will explore the efforts to advance safety protocols in the mining industry. You can access this event from our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/BeaumierNMU

“Improving Worker and Mine Safety” is in association with the Center’s current exhibition “Conflict and Resolve: Labor History of the UP”. The exhibition is currently open only to NMU students, faculty, and staff due to Covid-19 safety restrictions.

Paquette, served on the advisory board of the exhibition and loaned items for display. After 35 years of service, Paquette retired from Cliffs Natural Resources/ Cleveland Cliffs Iron Co. During his tenure, he held several leadership positions, including Senior Staff Safety & health Representative. He is a certified Mine Safety professional. While working at Cleveland Cliffs, Paquette was also an active organizer and officer in the united Steelworkers of America, where his service included founding a publication to inform about iron mines.

The Beaumier UP Heritage Center is a museum and educational center on the campus of Northern Michigan University. It celebrates the history and culture of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.