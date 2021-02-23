White earns second GLIAC North player of the week award

Courtesy: Michigan Tech Huskies

GLIAC – The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has announced weekly awards following the seventh week of the Men’s Basketball season. Michigan Tech junior guard Owen White claimed GLIAC North Division Player of the Week honors for the second time this year.

In three games over the past seven days, White combined for 72 total points and 21 rebounds and the Huskies went 2-1. Tuesday night, White scored 22 points in a win over Northern Michiganand shot 9-for-14 (64-percent) from the field with four 3-pointers on seven attempts. Friday night, White posted 20 points with seven rebounds over his team high 33 minutes on the court. White was especially impressive in Saturday’s road victory over Grand Valley State. He tallied a career high 30 points (11-for-23), including a pair of threes and went 6-for-7 from the free throw line. White also narrowly missed a double-double with nine rebounds. He has nine games of 20 or more points this winter and double-figures in all 14 games played.

Owen leads the Huskies and ranks second in the GLIAC with 21.3 points per game. The Rhinelander, Wisconsin native earned GLIAC North Division Player of the Week for the first time on January 19, 2021. Last season, White was named to the GLIAC all-defensive team as well as GLIAC all-tournament team and was a pre-season all-conference selection. White had 17 starts as a true freshman and appeared in 27 games.

“We are very proud of Owen for earning his second GLIAC player of the week award,” said Michigan Tech head coach Kevin Luke. “He did a great job in setting the tempo for our team on a difficult but good week of basketball.”

Tech men’s basketball concludes the regular season on the road this weekend against Wisconsin-Parkside. They are currently in first place in the GLIAC North Division standings.