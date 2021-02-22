Lower Harbor Ice Safety

the girl on the figured skates on a skating rink

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WBUP) — Because of the recent popularity of walking and skating on the ice in the lower harbor and the

expected warmer weather this week, we’d like to remind residents that there is a strong potential for the harbor ice to shift and/or breakup without much notice.

Due to warming weather and strong currents, Lake Superior ice conditions may deteriorate rapidly.

Your safety is your responsibility.

If you do go out on the ice, let someone know where you are going, do not go alone, and check current ice condition reports before you go.

Remember, when in doubt…do not go out.

If you have any questions, please contact the Marquette City Fire Department: (906) 225-8936.