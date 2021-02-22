Fatal snowmobile crash in Marinette County

Marinette County – A Portfield man is dead following a single snowmobile accident over the weekend.

Officials from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a stranded snowmobile off of Trail #S–1 in Wagner on Saturday.

They found 46–year–old Tony Camps a short distance away from his machine.

Camps succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marinette County Medical Examiner’s office.

Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, which is still under investigation.