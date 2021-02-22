Fatal snowmobile crash in Marinette County

10 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Marinette County – A Portfield man is dead following a single snowmobile accident over the weekend.

Officials from the Marinette County Sheriff’s  Office responded to reports of a stranded snowmobile off of Trail #S–1 in Wagner on Saturday.

They found 46–year–old Tony Camps a short distance away from his machine.

Camps succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marinette County Medical Examiner’s office.

Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, which is still under investigation.

More Stories

Woman rescued after fall off cliff

3 weeks ago Lisa Bowers

Delta County man dies in Lake Michigan

1 month ago Lisa Bowers

The Great Outdoors – Accessibility

5 months ago Ronnie Das

Keep your home safe from water damage

5 months ago Ronnie Das

3 safety recalls Michigan officials want you to know about

5 months ago Ronnie Das

MDOT reminds drivers to be safe as traffic deaths increase

5 months ago Ronnie Das

You may have missed

AAA: Michigan Gas Prices Rise to Highest Since October 2019

8 hours ago ABC 10

First meeting of Council on Climate Solutions scheduled

8 hours ago Ronnie Das

Scrap tire grants available for 2021

8 hours ago Ronnie Das

Lower Harbor Ice Safety

8 hours ago ABC 10

Secretary of State – Self Service and Online Options

8 hours ago Ronnie Das