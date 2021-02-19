Michigan Tech Volleyball Set to Begin Season Saturday

42 mins ago David Cesefske

Courtesy: Michigan Tech Athletics

HOUGHTON, Mich. –The 2021 volleyball season opens for Michigan Tech this Saturday, Tech will host Lake Superior State at the SDC GYM. in the 2021 GLIAC preseason coaches’ poll, the Huskies led the north with 60 points. The Huskies are looking to build on an incredible year last season as they finished with a 24–8 overall record, winning the most matches since 1996. Michigan Tech went to the NCAA tournament for the third straight season and advanced with the first NCAA win since 1995.

