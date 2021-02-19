Local historians appointed to state board

Three well–known keepers of area history have been selected to serve on a state board, where they can continue their work.

Karen Kasper of Ishpeming, James Paquette and Daniel Fountain – both of Negaunee, were appointed by Governor Whitmer to serve on the Michigan Iron Industry Museum Advisory Board.

Daniel R. Fountain, of Negaunee, is a member of the Negaunee Historical Society, Marquette Underwater Preserve Committee, and the Marquette Range Engineers Club. He holds an associate’s degree in electronic technology from Northern Michigan University. Mr. Fountain is appointed to represent the Township of Negaunee for a term commencing February 18, 2021 and expiring October 4, 2024. He succeeds Justin Carlson whose term expired October 4, 2020.

Karen L. Kasper, of Ishpeming, is the vice president of the Ishpeming Area Historical Society and a volunteer with the Central Upper Peninsula and Northern Michigan University Archives, the Beaumier Upper Peninsula Heritage Center, and the Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum. She holds a Bachelor of Science in English from Northern Michigan University. Ms. Kasper is appointed to represent the general public and residents of the Upper Peninsula for a term commencing February 18, 2021 and expiring October 4, 2024. She succeeds Susan Hornbogen whose term expired October 4, 2020.

James R. Paquette, of Negaunee, is retired from Cleveland Cliffs where he worked as the senior staff employee development and training representative. Mr. Paquette recently served as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Historical Society of Michigan and the Marquette Regional History Center & Museum. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Social Services from Northern Michigan University. Mr. Paquette is reappointed to represent the City of Negaunee for a term commencing February 18, 2021 and expiring October 4, 2024.

Board members will work with the DNR on policies plans and programs at the Mchigan Iron Industry Museum.

Kasper, who was appointed to the board for the first time said she was “thrilled” to be chosen.