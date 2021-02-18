Ishpeming receives $100k MDARD grant to build rustic campground

3 hours ago Donny Ede

ISHPEMING — The city of Ishpeming is set to become a camping destination, after a generous grant from the state of Michigan.

Ishpeming has been granted $100,000 from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, or MDARD. The grant will be used to build a rustic campground near town, to increase tourism in the area.

According to the city manager, the future site provides plenty of opportunities to campers.

“We’re trying to keep some people local,” said Craig Cugini, Ishpeming’s City Manager. “We have lots of trail systems and opportunities here that we think campers can use, and not have to go so far. And if they stay in town, they’ll probably even spend money in town. They might go to our restaurants instead of Marquette’s restaurants, they might go to our gas stations instead of Marquette’s gas stations. So we’re trying to improve the overall economy in the city of Ishpeming, and this grant goes a long way towards that.”

The campground would provide 52 total sites, including four ADA–compliant sites, on Malton road.

As per the grant agreement, the city matched 30% of the project’s cost, or $30,000.

Construction is tentatively set to begin this year, but that is not certain.

