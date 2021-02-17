Michigan State Police Internet Safety Tips for Kids

ISHPEMING, Mich. – The Michigan state police are providing tips to keep kids safe online with the weather and COVID-19 restrictions forcing them to stay inside

Tell your parents immediately if you come across something that makes you feel uncomfortable.

Remember that people on the Internet may not be who they seem. Never give out identifying information such as your name, home address, school name or telephone number in a public message, such as in a chat room or on a bulletin board.

People who are dangerous may represent themselves online as a young boy or girl to entice you to a face-to-face meeting.

You should never arrange a face-to-face meeting without first asking a parent. If a parent agrees, you should meet in a public place with your parent accompanying you. Be careful when someone offers you something for nothing.

Be very careful about any offers that involve you coming to a meeting or have someone visit your home.

Always get to know your online friends just as you would get to know all of your friends.

Never send your picture without first asking a parent.

Never respond to messages or items that are suggestive, obscene, belligerent, threatening or make you feel uncomfortable.

Be sure that you are dealing with someone you and your parents know and trust before giving out any personal information about yourself.

Diligent parental supervision will help ensure your safety on the Internet.