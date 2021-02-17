Michigan State Police Internet Safety Tips for Kids
ISHPEMING, Mich. – The Michigan state police are providing tips to keep kids safe online with the weather and COVID-19 restrictions forcing them to stay inside
- Tell your parents immediately if you come across something that makes you feel uncomfortable.
- Remember that people on the Internet may not be who they seem. Never give out identifying information such as your name, home address, school name or telephone number in a public message, such as in a chat room or on a bulletin board.
- People who are dangerous may represent themselves online as a young boy or girl to entice you to a face-to-face meeting.
- You should never arrange a face-to-face meeting without first asking a parent. If a parent agrees, you should meet in a public place with your parent accompanying you. Be careful when someone offers you something for nothing.
- Be very careful about any offers that involve you coming to a meeting or have someone visit your home.
- Always get to know your online friends just as you would get to know all of your friends.
- Never send your picture without first asking a parent.
- Never respond to messages or items that are suggestive, obscene, belligerent, threatening or make you feel uncomfortable.
- Be sure that you are dealing with someone you and your parents know and trust before giving out any personal information about yourself.
- Diligent parental supervision will help ensure your safety on the Internet.