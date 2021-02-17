Michigan State Police Internet Safety Tips for Kids

21 hours ago Connor Sturgill

ISHPEMING, Mich. – The Michigan state police are providing tips to keep kids safe online with the weather and COVID-19 restrictions forcing them to stay inside

  • Tell your parents immediately if you come across something that makes you feel uncomfortable.
  • Remember that people on the Internet may not be who they seem. Never give out identifying information such as your name, home address, school name or telephone number in a public message, such as in a chat room or on a bulletin board.
  • People who are dangerous may represent themselves online as a young boy or girl to entice you to a face-to-face meeting.
  • You should never arrange a face-to-face meeting without first asking a parent. If a parent agrees, you should meet in a public place with your parent accompanying you. Be careful when someone offers you something for nothing.
  • Be very careful about any offers that involve you coming to a meeting or have someone visit your home.
  • Always get to know your online friends just as you would get to know all of your friends.
  • Never send your picture without first asking a parent.
  • Never respond to messages or items that are suggestive, obscene, belligerent, threatening or make you feel uncomfortable.
  • Be sure that you are dealing with someone you and your parents know and trust before giving out any personal information about yourself.
  • Diligent parental supervision will help ensure your safety on the Internet.

More Stories

Train Derailed in Escanaba

1 week ago Lisa Bowers

Snowmobile accident

1 week ago Lisa Bowers

Woman rescued after fall off cliff

2 weeks ago Lisa Bowers

Teal Lake Fishing Derby to take place Saturday

3 weeks ago Connor Sturgill

Teal Lake Meltdown Competition begins

3 weeks ago Connor Sturgill

Delta County man dies in Lake Michigan

4 weeks ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

Huskies Look To Finish Strong Atop The GLIAC

3 hours ago David Cesefske

Ishpeming receives $100k MDARD grant to build rustic campground

3 hours ago Donny Ede

Michigan Quarterback Joe Milton Set to Transfer

4 hours ago David Cesefske

Michigamme Lakeside Gazebo still at issue

4 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Michigan State Police Internet Safety Tips for Kids

21 hours ago Connor Sturgill