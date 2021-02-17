Man in intensive care after a snowmobile/logging truck accident

24 hours ago Lisa Bowers

CHAMPION —  A snowmobile operator is in intensive care tonight after an incident involving a logging truck on US-41 just east of Koski Corners in Champion Township  The Michigan State Police, Negaunee post responded to the scene at around 4 p.m. A Department of Natural Resources officer was the first on scene. The DNR officer reported that the man driving the snowmobile was unconscious but had a pulse. The man later regained consciousness and was transported to UPHS Marquette where he remains under intensive care.

