Man in intensive care after a snowmobile/logging truck accident

CHAMPION — A snowmobile operator is in intensive care tonight after an incident involving a logging truck on US-41 just east of Koski Corners in Champion Township The Michigan State Police, Negaunee post responded to the scene at around 4 p.m. A Department of Natural Resources officer was the first on scene. The DNR officer reported that the man driving the snowmobile was unconscious but had a pulse. The man later regained consciousness and was transported to UPHS Marquette where he remains under intensive care.

Continue Reading