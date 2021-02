MARQUETTE, Mich – The Northern Michigan hockey team has had their ups and downs this season. After losing 8 straight games in January, the Wildcats had been on a roll of late going 5–1 over their past 6. However Tuesday night they took a tough loss to struggling Alabama Huntsville losing 3–1, the lone goal from Andre Ghantous. In the postgame coach Grant Potulny spoke about his frustration with the team and the loss.

