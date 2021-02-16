Michigan Tech Set to Take on Rival Wildcats

1 day ago David Cesefske

Courtesy: Michigan Tech Athletics

 

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech basketball is back on the court matching up with rival Northern Michigan. Both teams battling in the GLIAC with just 5 games remaining in the regular season, currently the Huskies are tied atop the conference. Techs Owen White currently leading the conference with 20.5 points per game, and on the other side the Wildcats are lead by junior guard Max Bjorklund at 15.0 per game while shooting an impressive 45 percent from the floor. Michigan techs head coach Kevin Luke spoke about the matchup Tuesday with their rival, and also touching on the competitiveness of the GLIAC conference.

