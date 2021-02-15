Ghantous, DiMatteo Named WCHA Players of the Week

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — After their weekend sweep over the Bemidji State University Beavers, two members of the Northern Michigan University hockey team have earned Western Collegiate Hockey Association honors, the league announced Monday. Andre Ghantous was named Forward of the Week and Rico DiMatteo picked up Rookie of the Week honors for his first collegiate weekend sweep.

Ghantous, who tallied a shorthanded goal and four assists over the weekend, led both the team and league in points and assists while finishing second in the two categories among all NCAA Division I skaters. His +4 on-ice rating over the two game stretch was also a team and WCHA best. In Friday night’s game Ghantous picked up the Wildcats’ first shorthanded goal of the season and was one of just five collegiate players to accomplish the feat in the last week. The honor is Ghantous’ first of the season and second of his career.

DiMatteo joined the Wildcats prior to the start of the second semester and has proved an essential addition to the team in his three games played. This past weekend, DiMatteo stood tall between the pipes, making 47 saves over two games played for a .940 save percentage and 1.46 goals against average. His save percentage was fourth-best in the WCHA and first among all rookie netminders while his 47 saves was third in the league. With a 1.46 gaa, he finished fourth on the weekend in the WCHA and led the rookies in the category. Among all NCAA Division I netminders, DiMatteo’s 47 saves was 12th-best and he ranked 14th in goals against average. Both feats were fifth-most among freshman goaltenders nationally. With the two victories at BSU, DiMatteo improves to 3-0-0, including two overtime victories, to start his career at NMU.

The Wildcats return to the Berry Events Center on Tuesday, Feb. 16 when they take on the University of Alabama Huntsville. Puck drop on the evening is scheduled for 4:37 p.m.