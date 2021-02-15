ESports Team Battles To 2-1 Victory Over Kansas State

MARQUETTE, Mich. — The Wildcats eSports squad completed the comeback and upset this week beating 22nd-ranked Kansas State University. 2-1.

Game one of the series saw Kansas State get the win from great play from their mid laner on the champion Qiyana they used early game advantages and aggression to control the game from beginning to end.

Northern Michigan University changed up the draft in game two on red side and got out of draft with a considerable advantage and thru the play of Dillon “Lost Astartes” Gaines and Austin “Not in My House” Bergquist both setting a New Wildcats records Gaines for Champion Elimination in a single game at 17. Bergquist recorded 30 assists in a single game as well as most KP in a game with 37.

Game three saw NMU carry over the momentum from their second game into another clean and quick victory finishing the upset with a decisive 20 min 44 second victory.

Austin “Not in My House” Bergquist again was making play after play and his catches were a key factor in the victory and for the third victorious series in a row the MVP of the series goes to Austin “Not in My House” Bergquist.

The Wildcats remain in playoff contention with the win they wait eagerly to next week for the chance to compete against the best in the North Region.