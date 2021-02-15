Blake Griffin and Detroit Pistons to Part Ways

DETROIT, MI.- The Blake Griffin-Detroit Piston era has been full of ups and downs as the veteran has been in decline due to a series of chronic injury’s. Now the relationship appears to be coming to a split, the Detroit Pistons announced today they will withhold the former all-star from the lineup moving forward until Griffins camp and the team can workout a resolution that will either end in a trade or a buyout allowing Griffin to land with a potential contender. Blake Griffin has 2 years left on his contract and is owed a near 80 million however the 2nd year is a player option which would be voided in the event a buyout does take place.

