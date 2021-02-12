Marquette County Sheriff looking for fugitive who cut off GPS tracker, fled

MARQUETTE COUNTY — The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a wanted fugitive.

23–year–old Darrell James Patterson is wanted for four counts of absconding/forfeiting bond, and one count of tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

Patterson was released from jail in January, and cut off his GPS tether on February 4th., and fled supervision.

Patterson is 6’2″, approximately 160 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or central dispatch at (906) 475–9912.

