Man sought in Marquette Business break-ins

The Marquette City police and the Mchigan State Police continue to investigate two early morning break–ins at area businesses on Tuesday.

Officials say the break–ins occurred at the King Koin laundromat and Cupcakes car wash.

Metal shavings found at the scene indicate the suspect used a drill to access the money machine.

According to a witness, the male suspect drove a reddish–orange

single–cab truck with a long bed covered in road salt. The vehicle may have also had tires with larger than normal tread.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Marquette Police detective Nate Dawson at (906)225-9925 or Michigan State Police Trooper Thomas Kinnunen at (906)475-9972

.