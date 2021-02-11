Two corrections officers stabbed by inmate at Baraga Correctional Facility

BARAGA COUNTY — Two corrections officers are on the mend after a stabbing incident Wednesday afternoon.

As reported by the Keweenaw Report, an inmate at the Baraga Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison, stabbed a guard in the neck from behind. That officer was able to react and help subdue the prisoner even after sustaining the injury. Another officer came to offer assistance and was subsequently hurt.

After the stabbing, the facility segregated the prisoners and reestablished order without further problems. Michigan Department of Corrections Spokesman Chris Gautz says both of the officers were released from the hospital by yesterday evening.

The Michigan State Police is aiding the MDOC and the investigation is ongoing.