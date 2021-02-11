Marquette’s Wooden Nickel has its liquor license suspended by MLCC

13 hours ago Donny Ede

MARQUETTE — A bar in Marquette has had its liquor license suspended by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.

The Wooden Nickel, located near NMU’s Superior Dome, had its liquor license suspended after it was found violating the current MDHHS order.

An MLCC investigation reported the Wooden Nickel exceeded its 25% capacity limit on February 2nd and 4th.

Additionally, it was reported that patrons were mingling between tables, and its staff weren’t wearing masks.

The Wooden Nickel had also opened its doors in January, before bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen for in–person dining.

A hearing is set for February 19th, to determine if additional fines or suspensions will be given.

