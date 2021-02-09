City of Marquette reaches agreement with firefighters union

20 hours ago Donny Ede

MARQUETTE — The city of Marquette has reached an agreement with its firefighters union.

The Marquette City Commission unanimously approved a three–year contract with the Marquette Firefighters Association Local 643 on monday.

There will be no annual pay increases for firefighters under the new pact. But a change in pay structure from salary to hourly may have a higher cost.

City staff estimates a one time budget increase of $80,000 due to the new pay structure and as much as $40,000 paid out annually due projected to overtime.

The commission also approved a $12,000 wage correction.

