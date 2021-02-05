Lower Michigan woman arrested for methamphetamine possession

12 hours ago Donny Ede

SAULT ST. MARIE — On February 4, 2021 at approximately 2:36 a.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Sault Ste. Marie Post made a traffic stop of a vehicle in the Meijer gas station parking lot near 3 Mile Road in Sault Ste. Marie.

The passenger in the vehicle was identified as 31-year-old Tiffany Comstock from Shepherd, Michigan. Comstock was found to be on probation and had two active warrants for her arrest.

Following the troopers’ investigation, Comstock was found to be in possession of a substantial amount of suspected methamphetamine and was allegedly intending to distribute the substance.

Comstock was arrested and lodged in the Chippewa County Jail for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Comstock was arraigned in the 91st District Court on February 4, 2021.

Her bond was set at $10,000 with conditions. Comstock is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

More Stories

Cesefske Say’s: Top 5 Super Bowl Moments

3 hours ago David Cesefske

Alger County Meals on Wheels Canceled

14 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Fire breaks out at Kingsford manufacturing facility, contained by employees

1 day ago Donny Ede

Gov. Whitmer lifts ban on Michigan indoor contact sports

1 day ago David Cesefske

Michigan State Police encouraging preparation before winter storm hits

1 day ago Donny Ede

MDHHS allowing contact sports to resume, with mask requirements

1 day ago Donny Ede

You may have missed

Cesefske Say’s: Top 5 Super Bowl Moments

3 hours ago David Cesefske

Room at the Inn unveils permanent homeless shelter

4 hours ago Donny Ede

Lower Michigan woman arrested for methamphetamine possession

12 hours ago Donny Ede

Alger County Meals on Wheels Canceled

14 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Behind the Athlete: Kameron Karp

23 hours ago Connor Sturgill