Lower Michigan woman arrested for methamphetamine possession

SAULT ST. MARIE — On February 4, 2021 at approximately 2:36 a.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Sault Ste. Marie Post made a traffic stop of a vehicle in the Meijer gas station parking lot near 3 Mile Road in Sault Ste. Marie.

The passenger in the vehicle was identified as 31-year-old Tiffany Comstock from Shepherd, Michigan. Comstock was found to be on probation and had two active warrants for her arrest.

Following the troopers’ investigation, Comstock was found to be in possession of a substantial amount of suspected methamphetamine and was allegedly intending to distribute the substance.

Comstock was arrested and lodged in the Chippewa County Jail for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Comstock was arraigned in the 91st District Court on February 4, 2021.

Her bond was set at $10,000 with conditions. Comstock is considered innocent unless proven guilty.