Gov. Whitmer lifts ban on Michigan indoor contact sports

LANSING, MI. – Many people including athletes, parents, and coaches have been anxiously awaiting this news, winter contact sports in Michigan have officially been cleared for return. This afternoon the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released details in regards to the announcement of the reinstatement of winter contact sports in Michigan. Contact sports will now be allowed as long as participants are masked during play or practice. For those sports where masks cannot be worn and social distancing cannot be maintained, all participants must be tested consistent with the program specified in the testing and additional mitigation measures for athletic practice and play sections of the MDHHS’S Interm Guidence for Athletics, which will be available at michigan.gov/coronavirus by Sunday, Feb. 7. The contact sports set to resume on Monday include boys and girls basketball, wrestling, competitive cheer and ice hockey.

