Fire breaks out at Kingsford manufacturing facility, contained by employees

1 day ago Donny Ede

KINGSFORD — Quick thinking employees contained a fire at a Kingsford manufacturing facility Thursday.

The Kingsford Public Safety Department was called to Northwoods Manufacturing at about 7 a.m.

Employees had the fire contained using fire extinguishers by the time first responders arrived, according to a Kingsford Public Safety press release.

The fire started in an exhaust stack in the painting booth at the plant. A minimal amount of damage was reported.

A buildup of material from the painting process is believed to burned inside the structure.

