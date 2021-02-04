Behind the Athlete: Kameron Karp

23 hours ago Connor Sturgill

ISHPEMING, Mich. – With winter sports finally getting underway, we have an exclusive for you with one of the UP best athletes Kameron Karp.

Karp is a two sport athlete in high school and will be doing the same in college, playing both football and basketball for the wildcats.

Kameron told Connor Sturgill about which sport he would choose if he could only pick one, the biggest challenge he faces going from high school to college, and talks about all the people that got to where he is now.

He also told him which teammates he would want and not want on an island with him, gave some pretty spot on impressions of his coaches, and how mom is handling sending him off to college, and a big reason he’ll make frequent visits back home.

