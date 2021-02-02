Former Spartan Sharpshooter McQuaid, Signed by NBA G League Team

51 mins ago David Cesefske

Feb 9, 2019; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Matt McQuaid (20) reacts during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

CANTON, OH. – A former MSU basketball standout has found a new home in the NBA’s G–league. Former Spartan sharpshooting guard Matt McQuaid will soon be heading to the Canton Charge, the G–league affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Following the end of his college career, McQuaid had workouts with three NBA teams — Detroit, Memphis and Cleveland — but was not picked in the 2019 draft. He played for the Pistons in NBA summer league before signing his first pro contract and heading to Germany.

