Former Spartan Sharpshooter McQuaid, Signed by NBA G League Team

CANTON, OH. – A former MSU basketball standout has found a new home in the NBA’s G–league. Former Spartan sharpshooting guard Matt McQuaid will soon be heading to the Canton Charge, the G–league affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Following the end of his college career, McQuaid had workouts with three NBA teams — Detroit, Memphis and Cleveland — but was not picked in the 2019 draft. He played for the Pistons in NBA summer league before signing his first pro contract and heading to Germany.