Bridgefest announces 2021 dates, title sponsor

HOUGHTON — Summer 2021 is set to see the return of a Copper Country staple to its events calendar.

As reported by the Keweenaw Report, Bridgefest will be Father’s Day weekend, June 17th-20th, brought to you by Keweenaw Chevrolet Buick GMC.

As expected, when an auto dealership is involved, there will be plenty of horsepower on display, new and old. A Touch the Truck event is planned to familiarize people with the current vehicle lineup. Police cruisers and heavy equipment like excavators will also be on display. The kids will have a chance to check their Tonka toys for accuracy.

At the former dealership site on Quincy Street, a classic car show is planned. Award categories will include Best in Show and People’s Choice.

The traditional favorites are coming back too. All the details on the firework show and parade registration can be found at the Bridgefest website.