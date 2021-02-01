Moderate to low-income housing for seniors set to open in Ishpeming soon

23 hours ago Donny Ede

ISHPEMING — A moderate to low–income housing project for seniors is nearing completion, and is accepting lease applications.

Jasperlite Senior Housing is set to open within the next two months, creating affordable housing for seniors in the area. The project has been funded by low–income housing tax credits through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

Located in Ishpeming, the project helps fill a need in the community.

“The owners also have other communities in the area,” said Kelly Beach, Regional Property Manager. “As they were developing those communities, they could see there was a need for senior housing in this area. We have almost 200 names on our prospect list, and we’ve secured probably 80 applications so far. So I think there’s still going to be a need, even once we fill this building.”

Jasperlite also received a Brownfield Redevelopment Grant from the state last year, to help install vapor barriers and ventilation systems that prevent exposure from harmful vapors.

The property features an urban garden and orchard, courtesy of Partridge Creek Farms, so tenants can assist with gardening.

For more information, or to apply for housing, call (906) 464–4025.

