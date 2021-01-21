Former Packers GM Ted Thompson Passes Away at age 68

Green Bay, Wisc. – Former Packers General Manager Ted Thompson passed away Wednesday at the age of 68.

Thomson, served as the teams G.M. from 2005 until 2017 when he announced he would be stepping down from the position but remain with the team in an advisory role. It was later revealed Thompson had been suffering from an autonomic disorder which was affecting his nervous system.

In 2018 the packers announced Thompson would be inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

During his time as General Manager , Green Bay registered eight seasons with 10 plus victories and an NFC best regular season record of 125–82–1. He also helped the packers make four appearances in the NFC championship game during his tenure, the most in the NFC over that span.

From 2005–2017 Thompson drafted 18 players who went on to be named to at least 1 pro bowl, including 2 time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.